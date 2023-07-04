Creditcoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and $21.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006483 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

