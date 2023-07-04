Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires 128 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. 2,882,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,922. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

