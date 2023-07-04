Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,398 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Corteva by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 151,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,787. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.