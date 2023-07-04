Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.5% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. 947,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,702. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $118.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

