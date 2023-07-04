Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $952,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.