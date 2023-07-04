Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases 282 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $225.01. 1,479,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

