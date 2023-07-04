Crescent Sterling Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

SCHG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 1,039,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,400. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

