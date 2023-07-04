Crescent Sterling Ltd. Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 169,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

