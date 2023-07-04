CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 30.6% in June

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 13,539 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $248,846.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,314.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,539 shares of company stock worth $432,037. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 18,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

