CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

