CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CHIB stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of £26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -653.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.43.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

