Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,529 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,000. GSK comprises 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.9 %

GSK opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.