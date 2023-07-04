Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

