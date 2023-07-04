Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IAU opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.