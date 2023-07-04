Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.8% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

