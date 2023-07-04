Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $7.02 Million in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

IMTB opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

