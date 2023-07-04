Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 19,742 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Lazard worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

