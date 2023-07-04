Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 848 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

