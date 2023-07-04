David Brind Sells 500,000 Shares of Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Free Report) insider David Brind sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.11), for a total value of £1,620,000 ($2,056,098.49).

Kitwave Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kitwave Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.00). 2,875,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,641.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.35. Kitwave Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 136.88 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.28).

Kitwave Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is 4,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kitwave Group

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.95) target price on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

