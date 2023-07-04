Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Receives $4,000.00 Average PT from Analysts

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCHPF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($58.38) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

