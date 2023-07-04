Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,398 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,001. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

