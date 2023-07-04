Defined Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

