Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,965 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.42. 803,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.