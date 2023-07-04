Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $199.66. 272,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,093. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

