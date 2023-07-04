DeltaFi (DELFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,213.31

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $11,213.31 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

