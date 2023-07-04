Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.54 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00014603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $62.07 million and approximately $108,653.35 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,043.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00345198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.68 or 0.00903527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00545103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00063780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00143115 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,681,505 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.