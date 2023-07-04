Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.2568 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Free Report

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.