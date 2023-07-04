Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. 1,568,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,110. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

