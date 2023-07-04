Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWFree Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 8,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,876. Digital World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.