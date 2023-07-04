Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 8,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,876. Digital World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

