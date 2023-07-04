Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Up 31.2% in June

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 9,290,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Stock Performance

DSEY stock remained flat at $8.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,056. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.06. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diversey

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

