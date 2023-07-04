Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 10,470,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Doma Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE DOMA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 76,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

