Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,617.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $33.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
