Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,617.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $33.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

