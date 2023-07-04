Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,992 shares of company stock worth $15,483,634. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

