Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DIIBF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dorel Industries

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIIBF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

