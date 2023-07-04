Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.42) to GBX 875 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

