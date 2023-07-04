EAC Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. EAC has a market capitalization of $453,068.27 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00342401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151028 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

