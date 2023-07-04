Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.8 %

Globe Life stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. 194,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,667. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.