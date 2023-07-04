Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.01. 243,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,212. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

