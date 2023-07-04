Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 1,582 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

