Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $487.43. The company had a trading volume of 270,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.01 and its 200 day moving average is $455.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.59 and a fifty-two week high of $497.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

