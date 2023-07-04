Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 2,460,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

