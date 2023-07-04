Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 301.9% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

