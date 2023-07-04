Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.22 on Tuesday, hitting $947.08. 184,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,004. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $626.44 and a 52 week high of $964.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $926.15 and a 200-day moving average of $866.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

