Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,215 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.