Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 513 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

NYSE BALL traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

