Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 89 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $650.99. 621,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.53 and its 200-day moving average is $519.70. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $651.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

