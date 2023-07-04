Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. 8,617,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,979,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

