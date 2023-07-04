Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$11.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.83 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

