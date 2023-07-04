Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,356. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

