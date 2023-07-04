Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE EOI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,764. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
