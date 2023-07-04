Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EOI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,764. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

